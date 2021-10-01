default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Demna Gvasalia: ‘Couture Is The Most Sustainable Way of Consuming’

Balenciaga’s creative director speaks to Imran Amed about his vision for Haute Couture, as featured in the first episode of The BoF Show, now streaming on Bloomberg QuickTake.
Demna Gvasalia
By

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

The revival of Balenciaga’s long-dormant couture collection was the most anticipated event of the July 2021 haute couture season, and the first since the house’s namesake, Cristóbal Balenciaga, shuttered his salon in 1968.

BoF’s founder and CEO Imran Amed was granted exclusive pre-show access and sat down with Gvasalia for a wide-ranging interview which is featured in the first episode of The BoF Show, now streaming on Bloomberg QuickTake.

Here, we share the full interview with Gvasalia exclusively on The BoF Podcast.

Watch the first episode of The BoF Show, “Disruption: Is Luxury Fashion ready to Change?”

In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Case On Set a New Pace For Sportswear?
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
Case On Set a New Pace For Sportswear?