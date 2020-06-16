The BoF Podcast: Anna Sui Says, ‘You Can Define an Era By the Clothes’

The Business of Fashion
LONDON, United Kingdom — The world has changed immeasurably since designer Anna Sui's last fashion show took place in New York in February. Her next collection is likely to reflect this transformation. "Fashion is a mirror of the times — you can define an era by the clothes," Sui told BoF Editor-at-Large Tim Blanks. "What people are wearing mimics the politics of the times."
Over the last few months, the world has grappled with a pandemic, a steep economic downturn and, more recently, widespread anti-racist protests. In the latest edition of the BoF podcast, Sui makes predictions on how these global events might impact the future of her industry.
