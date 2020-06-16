The BoF Podcast: Anna Sui Says, ‘You Can Define an Era By the Clothes’

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

LONDON, United Kingdom — The world has changed immeasurably since designer Anna Sui's last fashion show took place in New York in February. Her next collection is likely to reflect this transformation. "Fashion is a mirror of the times — you can define an era by the clothes," Sui told BoF Editor-at-Large Tim Blanks. "What people are wearing mimics the politics of the times."

Over the last few months, the world has grappled with a pandemic, a steep economic downturn and, more recently, widespread anti-racist protests. In the latest edition of the BoF podcast, Sui makes predictions on how these global events might impact the future of her industry.

People have spent much of the lockdowns at home in sweats and a T-shirt. Sui believes that people might go polar opposite once social distancing restrictions are relaxed. "Suddenly [people] are going to want to be seen," Sui said, adding that eating at restaurants and drinking at bars will become occasions for self-expression.

Handicrafts may see a resurgence as "people are now taking the time to relearn those skills," Sui said. Tie dying, crocheting and knitting might well become popular creative outlets for the many people investing time in new hobbies — and this shift could be reflected in upcoming collections.

Sui hopes the pace of the industry will slow down and allow space for self-reflection. Looking back to the 1990s, "[There] wasn't this frantic need to be working all the time, I remember enjoying the holidays," Sui said. "Let's hope that this gets back under control and that we learn how to balance out our lifestyles again."

