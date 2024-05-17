The BoF Podcast | How Esteban Cortázar Got His Groove Back

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
After a decade of turnaround attempts, the British trenchcoat maker’s efforts to thrive as a top luxury player continue to falter. The brand needs more accessible prices and marketing — and quick.
The management shakeup was announced as the Cartier owner reported mixed sales results including an unexpected turnaround in the US.
CEO Daniel Lalonde hopes to stand out from competitors in the luxury design segment by spotlighting the group’s most recognisable brands.
Former Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke is stepping back from overseeing LVMH’s sprawling Fashion Group just four months after he was named the unit’s chief executive, BoF has learned.