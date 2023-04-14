The BoF Podcast | Jerry Lorenzo on the Future of Fear of God

Subscribe to the BoF Podcast here.

Jerry Lorenzo, the founder of Fear of God, wants to make his brand an aspirational-yet-attainable destination for consumers, and redefine what’s regarded as luxury. Fashion, he said, should be “equally comfortable as it is elegant.”

It’s a mindset he translates across Fear of God’s products, from its Essentials sub-brand, which sells items priced as low as $40, to the pieces that will appear on the runway on Apr. 19, when the brand is set to present its next collection in a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

This week on The BoF Podcast, Lorenzo speaks with BoF’s editor-at-large Tim Blanks in a conversation at BoF VOICES 2022 about how the brand is pushing the boundaries of what’s considered luxury today.

“It’s luxury in a sense that you can see yourself in it,” said Lorenzo. “It’s aspirational in that sense, but it’s not a fantasy that is out of reach.”

Lorenzo said Fear of God was born out of his own sartorial desires. “When I started the brand, I was really just creating pieces that were missing from the marketplace that I selfishly wanted,” says Lorenzo. “I assumed that others felt the same way.”

Even now, Lorenzo says that his life continues to provide direction for where he’ll take Fear of God. Fear of God Essentials Kids, for example, was inspired by his own kids, and he created a women’s line after seeing his wife steal his blazer. “Our brand is evolving authentically with… desires and envisions that I have,” he said.

Ambience is hugely important for Lorenzo, which is reflected in the brand’s new Los Angeles-based flagship store. “Our intention is that when you come into the environment, there’s a shift that happens and we want to bring you into a space that’s beyond just the environment,” he says.

For Lorenzo, American luxury today is rooted in the idea of freedom. “It’s having the freedom to wear what you want when you want to wear it, and having the freedom to put on something that frees you up mentally and spiritually so that you could be the best version of yourself.”

The ultimate goal with Fear of God, Lorenzo said, is to build clothes that last and create style that transcends time. “We’re hoping to build a brand that is sustainable in the sense that we’ll always be around and that we’re creating a product that you hold on to and that you want to keep, not a product that you want to sell or flip,” he said.

