The BoF Podcast | Karl Lagerfeld at the Met: Designer, Polymath, Jigsaw Puzzle

Karl Lagerfeld manages to balance his work for Chanel, Fendi and his own brand, as well as a steady stream of photography and illustration commissions, by cultivating a zen-like detachment.
The world’s most iconic and prolific designer was widely known as the king of fashion.
Ahead of Monday’s Met Ball, the celebrated curator and self-confessed fashion nerd takes BoF behind the scenes of the museum’s latest blockbuster.
The Salone del Mobile design fair has become such an important platform for fashion brands that, this week, Bottega Veneta closed its flagship on Milan’s Via Montenapoleone and transformed it into an art installation.
A global shopping splurge on luxury goods and beauty products is making some of the world’s richest people even richer.
Angela Missoni, Valentino’s Jacopo Venturini, Versace’s Emmanuel Gintzburger, Moncler’s Remo Ruffini, Loro Piana’s Damien Bertrand, Umit Benan, Karla Otto, Tamu McPherson, Alain Elkann, Osanna Visconti and DimoreStudio’s Britt Moran and Emiliano Salci joined Imran Amed and Martina Mondadori on Wednesday evening in Milan.
Designer Jerry Lorenzo unveiled his eighth collection at the Hollywood Bowl Wednesday, with looks from his long-awaited partnership with Adidas.