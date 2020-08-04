The BoF Podcast: Michael Kors on Why He Left Fashion Week

The Business of Fashion
LONDON, United Kingdom — To show or not to show: that is the question on the minds of designers as the calendar inches closer to Fashion Month. Some designers have set their sights on a September show, others are using this pandemic-induced upheaval to take a pause and consider whether or not they should be showing during the traditional Fashion Weeks at all.
American all-star designer Michael Kors joined several other big names, including Saint Laurent and Gucci, in questioning the efficacy of the schedule's incessant pace when he announced he won't be presenting a Spring/Summer 2021 collection at New York Fashion Week.
"We can't just always do things the way we've done them in the past… Everyone I think realises that the whole system is mixed up, [it] doesn't make sense," Kors told BoF Editor-at-Large Tim Blanks on the latest episode of The BoF Podcast. "You can't look over your shoulder, you have to think about what's next… right now we have slowed up and I think slowing up is important."
Kors, whose shows have historically kicked off the last day of New York Fashion Week, discusses his decision to move off the calendar and reduce his production schedule to two collections per year.
