The BoF Podcast | Stan Herman on a Lifetime in Fashion

The Business of Fashion
Luxury brands need a broader pricing architecture that delivers meaningful value for all customers, writes Imran Amed.
Brands from Valentino to Prada and start-ups like Pulco Studios are vying to cash in on the racket sport’s aspirational aesthetic and affluent fanbase.
The fashion giant has been working with advisers to study possibilities for the Marc Jacobs brand after being approached by suitors.
A runway show at corporate headquarters underscored how the brand’s nearly decade-long quest to elevate its image — and prices — is finally paying off.