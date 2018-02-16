The BoF Podcast: Inside the Hearst Media Empire with David Carey

On this episode of “Inside Fashion”, Imran Amed sits down with David Carey, president of Hearst Magazines, one of the world’s largest publishers of monthly titles including Elle, Marie Claire, Harper’s Bazaar and almost 300 more publications around the world.

Speaking about the future of the print magazine industry in a digital media landscape undergoing rapid disruption, Carey explains Hearst’s unique acquisition and investment strategies, how magazine businesses can adapt to diminishing advertising revenue and how the industry has changed over the course of his career.

Before joining Hearst as president in 2010, Carey was group president at Condé Nast, where he was instrumental in reviving The New Yorker and launching SmartMoney. During his tenure at Hearst, he has spearheaded the company’s international expansion with the acquisition of more than 100 titles in 14 countries.

