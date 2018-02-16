default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Media

The BoF Podcast: Inside the Hearst Media Empire with David Carey

President of Hearst Magazines David Carey speaks to Imran Amed about the magazine industry’s state of flux, as well as the opportunities and challenges of leading the Hearst media empire.
By

On this episode of “Inside Fashion”, Imran Amed sits down with David Carey, president of Hearst Magazines, one of the world’s largest publishers of monthly titles including Elle, Marie Claire, Harper’s Bazaar and almost 300 more publications around the world.

Speaking about the future of the print magazine industry in a digital media landscape undergoing rapid disruption, Carey explains Hearst’s unique acquisition and investment strategies, how magazine businesses can adapt to diminishing advertising revenue and how the industry has changed over the course of his career.

Before joining Hearst as president in 2010, Carey was group president at Condé Nast, where he was instrumental in reviving The New Yorker and launching SmartMoney. During his tenure at Hearst, he has spearheaded the company’s international expansion with the acquisition of more than 100 titles in 14 countries.

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast please follow this link.

Subscribe to BoF Professional for unlimited access to BoF articles, plus exclusive benefits for members.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
State of Fashion 2023
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
State of Fashion 2023