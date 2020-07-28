The BoF Podcast: Fabien Baron Says, ‘The Way We Communicate Is Going to Change’

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

LONDON, United Kingdom — For famed art director Fabien Baron, the chaos and uncertainty brought on by the pandemic presents an opportunity for the fashion industry to go "back to basics."

"When there's doubt like this there's not really an answer… so there's opportunities to take more risks and be more creative," Baron told BoF Editor-at-Large Tim Blanks in the latest episode of The BoF Podcast. "It's going to bring a lot of changes… but there's something very optimistic about change. To be forced to change allows one to really [reflect] on the issues we are all facing."

This period of uncertainty has unlocked conversations that were rippling below the surface, said Baron. Both the pandemic and the recent political unrest has highlighted an opportunity for the fashion industry at large to reshape "old formats" that feel at odds with the world's new normal. For Baron, that means "a new way of looking things… which may lead you to a new path… it's going to be an evolution [for the industry]."

According to Baron, creativity is the key to unlocking change and as the world adjusts to a new set of challenges, industries must do the same. From this health crisis a new way of approaching magazines, photography, styling and the buying and selling of merchandise will emerge where storytelling must supersede superficiality, said Baron. Brands and publications must hone an authentic voice which reflects the time and inspires "people with new ideas and new ways of looking at things. You need freshness and you need a lot of positiveness."

Simplicity could be the antidote to the incessant pace at which the industry has been operating. The months of travelling it took to view runway shows or presentations, whether it was buyers or editors, hopping from "this city to that city just to see a show… After a while it [didn't] make sense." However, the outbreak of the coronavirus brought the fashion calendar to a standstill and designers turned towards digital tools in order to showcase their collections. This new way of using technology means "the way we communicate is going to change because the tools are changing and they're opening new doors," he said.They allow us to do different things and view things [from] different angles."

Related Articles:

[ A Year Without Fashion Shows ]

[ Who Will Win the Digital Fashion Week Battle? ]

[ Fashion’s New Outlook on 2020 ]

[ Fabien Baron Is Not Nostalgic ]

Watch and listen to more #BoFLIVE conversations here. To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions, or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.