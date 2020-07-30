The BoF Podcast: LOVE Magazine’s Editors on the Fashion Magazine’s New Role in Culture

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

LONDON, United Kingdom — What is the role of a fashion magazine at this moment in time? For Ben Cobb, editor-in-chief, men's, of LOVE Magazine, and Pierre A. M'Pelé, the title's senior editor, community and collaboration is key.

Launching August 4, the latest iteration of the biannual magazine is two volumes of hardback books, titled "LOVE 'Diaries 3 March - 4 July' Volumes 1 and 2" featuring a total of four covers. "I hesitate to even call it a magazine," said BoF Editor-at-Large Tim Blanks in conversation with Cobb and M'Pelé. "[It's] a remarkable time capsule of this remarkable time."

Despite its triumphant final form, the process behind creating the magazine has not been without its challenges. "There were three senior members very ill with Covid," said Cobb, describing how the team stepped in to carry out work depending on how healthy they were feeling each day, ahead of M'Pelé joining the team in late June. "We were exhausted and suffering from fatigue, [but] Pierre came in with so much energy." As a highly collaborative process, it also dissolved the traditional hierarchy of the masthead — "a new way of putting together a magazine," said Blanks, reminiscent of "the idealistic height of the '60s."

Producing a fashion magazine — particularly one as extensive as LOVE's two-tome edition — typically takes a long period of planning and forethought, but the seismic and fast-developing events of the last six months required quickfire changes. The Black Lives Matter protests of May and June "changed the course of action," said M'Pelé, who himself attended protests in Paris. "The team was very reactive because it was a matter of 'let's speak now, let's take a stance now and let's be clear of our intentions now...' If we hadn't added these Black Lives Matter and systemic racism conversations into the magazine, it would have been too late." In the wake of the murder of George Floyd, M'Pelé's "manifesto," a portable pamphlet-like insert in the book, "became a lot more about new voices, bringing people of colour into the picture," he said. "I want someone to be able to take it out and give it to their racist aunt."

This period has also called into question the formats and fundamental role that fashion magazines assume. "Editorial perspective…[typically] crystallises a moment and it's about dictating what that moment means," said Cobb. "I think what's been really incredible and transformative about this is that … that dynamic has been completely reversed and the moment tells you what it needs to be." As for what the next issue of LOVE will look like, "Who knows?" said Cobb. "Maybe a magazine can just be a film."

