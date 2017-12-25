The BoF Podcast Episode 25: The Models Charter

One year after James Scully issued a plea to end the ‘cruel and sadistic’ abuse of fashion models, LVMH’s Antoine Arnault joined the casting director to discuss the enforcement of a landmark charter to protect models. Read the full article and watch the video here.

To learn more about VOICES, BoF's annual gathering for big thinkers, in partnership with QIC Global Real Estate, visit our VOICES website and click here to request an invitation to attend.

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast please follow this link.

Subscribe to BoF Professional for unlimited access to BoF articles, plus exclusive benefits for members.

To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions, or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.