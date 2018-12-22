default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
News & Analysis

The BoF Podcast: Christopher Wylie: ‘Fashion Data Was Used to Help Bannon Build the Alt-Right’

The Cambridge Analytica whistleblower opened VOICES by revealing that the controversial firm weaponised fashion trends to target potential Trump supporters.
Christopher Wylie speaks on stage during #BoFVOICES | Source: Getty Images for The Business of Fashion
By

OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom — In an explosive opening to VOICES 2018, whistleblower Christopher Wylie revealed that the political implications of fashion run deeper than thought. Political marketing firm Cambridge Analytica, where Wylie worked alongside Steve Bannon in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, weaponised individual fashion preferences to feed algorithms that targeted people with pro-Trump messaging.

Wylie, who made news earlier this year after uncovering data misuse affecting 87 million Facebook users, explained how preferences for certain brands (expressed through "likes" on social media) indicated psychological and personality traits that determined a person's susceptibility to populist messaging. He went on to make a call to action to critically evaluate and rein in the largely unchecked power of big tech.

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast please follow this link.

Subscribe to BoF Professional for unlimited access to BoF articles, plus exclusive benefits for members.

To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions, or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.

In This Article
Topics
People
Location

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
State of Fashion 2023
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
State of Fashion 2023