The BoF Podcast Episode 16: What Fashion Can Learn From Music

Will.i.am and LVMH chief digital officer Ian Rogers took the stage at VOICES 2016 to discuss how technology is transforming fashion and what the luxury business can learn from music’s digital disruption.

