The BoF Podcast Episode 17: Race, Inequality and Privilege: Why Is It a Problem Worth Solving?

American civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson and British television personality June Sarpong discuss racial injustice in the wider world.
DeRay Mckesson, an American civil rights activist and a leading voice in the Black Lives Matter movement, and British television personality June Sarpong took to the VOICES 2016 stage to discuss the matter of racial injustice in the wider world.

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast please follow this link.

To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions, or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.

