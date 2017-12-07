The BoF Podcast Episode 20: Creative Minds with Christopher Kane and Tim Blanks

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
In 2016, BoF’s editor at large Tim Blanks speaks with leading British designer Christopher Kane to find out how the mind of Kane ticks.
To subscribe to the BoF Podcast please follow this link.
Subscribe to BoF Professional for unlimited access to BoF articles, plus exclusive benefits for members.
To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions, or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.