The BoF Podcast Episode 26: State of the Global Economy

For the first time in years, all of the world’s major economies are growing again and yet geopolitical risk has never been higher. What to make of the apparent contradiction? Read the full article and watch the video here.

To learn more about VOICES, BoF's annual gathering for big thinkers, in partnership with QIC Global Real Estate, visit our VOICES website and click here to request an invitation to attend.

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast please follow this link.

Subscribe to BoF Professional for unlimited access to BoF articles, plus exclusive benefits for members.

To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions, or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.