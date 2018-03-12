default-output-block.skip-main
The BoF Podcast Episode 41: Tapping the Potential of Conversational Commerce

Glossier’s Emily Weiss talks to Alexandra Shulman about mastering customer engagement and building your consumer into your brand.
The consumer is already powerful, and the beauty industry’s mission is realising and unlocking that power, Glossier’s Emily Weiss told Alexandra Shulman on stage at #BoFVOICES. Read the full article and watch the video here.

To learn more about VOICES, BoF's annual gathering for big thinkers, in partnership with QIC Global Real Estate, visit our VOICES website and click here to request an invitation to attend.

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast please follow this link.

Subscribe to BoF Professional for unlimited access to BoF articles, plus exclusive benefits for members.

To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions, or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.

