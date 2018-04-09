The BoF Podcast Episode 45: What Can Fashion Learn From a Sharing Economy?

Speaking at #BoFVOICES, Joe Gebbia explained his duct tape philosophy on innovation and how the sharing economy can power philanthropy for the 21st century. Read the full article and watch the video here.

To learn more about VOICES, BoF's annual gathering for big thinkers, in partnership with QIC Global Real Estate, visit our VOICES website and click here to request an invitation to attend.

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast please follow this link.

Subscribe to BoF Professional for unlimited access to BoF articles, plus exclusive benefits for members.

To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions, or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.