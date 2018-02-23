default-output-block.skip-main
The BoF Podcast: Inside the Business of Red Carpet Dressing in the Age of #MeToo

Fresh off the BAFTAs, celebrity stylist and Vanity Fair contributing editor Elizabeth Saltzman sits down with Imran Amed to discuss her 30 years in the industry and the impact of the #MeToo movement.
In the latest episode of “Inside Fashion,” Imran Amed sits down with celebrity stylist and Vanity Fair contributing editor Elizabeth Saltzman, who works with high-profile names — including Gwyneth Paltrow, Saoirse Ronan and Uma Thurman — on their red carpet and editorial dressing.

In this conversation, fresh off the heels of the BAFTAs in London, Saltzman shares highlights from her 30 years in the industry and discusses the impact of the #MeToo movement, which has transformed this year's awards season into a demonstration of unity in the face of the injustice, abuse and discrimination that has recently been uncovered in Hollywood, fashion and beyond.

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast please follow this link.

