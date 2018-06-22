The BoF Podcast: Inside the Business of Wellness

LONDON, United Kingdom — “How do we change wellness from a conversation of the coastal elites to something that’s accessible to everyone, so that there’s not a wellness world and another world, but that it’s just embedded in everything we do,” Colleen Wachob, co-founder of mindbodygreen, asks Imran Amed, in the latest edition of Inside Fashion.

Co-founded by Wachob and her husband Jason, MindBodyGreen began as a media destination focused on spreading the word on the meaning of wellness and drawing on the company's mantra, "You We All."

“People are getting this wrong,” says Jason. “True wellness is a blend of mental, physical, spiritual, emotional and environmental wellbeing.”

Quickly growing from 1.5 million unique visitors per month to more than 10 million today, MBG has evolved into a leader in the wellness space, with online courses and live events, boasting investors including former Coach chief executive Lew Frankfort and supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Next year, the Wachobs will be adding a shopping component to their website with a private-label product line.

“We’re going to be doing product in Q1 of 2019,” says Jason. “It’s the categories with huge market opportunities where we think we can bring a disruptive product — [one] that we think can help change people’s lives.”

So where is the connection between fashion and wellness? “[Women] are using wellness as an expression of their personal values in the same way they might have used fashion or beauty 5 or 10 years ago,” says Wachob. “If you’re not in the wellness world now, you will be in ten years.”

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast please follow this link.

Subscribe to BoF Professional for unlimited access to BoF articles, plus exclusive benefits for members.

To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions, or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.