The BoF Podcast: Remembering the Life and Work of Karl Lagerfeld

“Prodigious.” “Enthusiastic.” A peerless “figurehead” of the industry with a — self-proclaimed — “Google mind.” As the creative director of Chanel, Fendi and founder of his namesake brand, Karl Lagerfeld’s imprint on fashion was one that deftly navigated the full register of culture around him. He was a pioneer in an industry in which he was at the very centre for a career that spanned decades.

From the Studio 54 years to the supermodel era and the idea of democratising luxury in the early 2000s, Lagerfeld showed what BoF editor-at-large Tim Blanks called a "peculiar, timeless awareness" of the world around him. "He was part of a world so gorgeous to look into from the outside," said Blanks. "How many things [as Lagerfeld's death] could be this discombobulating for the industry?" he asked.

Aside from personal anecdotes and reminiscence, there hangs a large question mark over the creative direction of the luxury houses Lagerfeld headed — not least Fendi, where he was a designer for over 50 years. What is certain, however, is that the fashion industry will never see another icon of Karl Lagerfeld’s stature.

