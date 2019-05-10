The BoF Podcast: Why LA Is a Hub of Converging Industries

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

Subscribe to BoF Professional for unlimited access to BoF articles, plus exclusive benefits for members. For a limited time, enjoy 25% discount on the first year of an annual membership, exclusively for podcast listeners. Simply, click here: http://bit.ly/2KoRRBH, select the Annual Package and use code PODCAST2019 at the checkout.

LOS ANGELES, California — When it comes to business and innovation along America's West Coast, Silicon Valley and the wider San Francisco Bay area typically dominate the conversation. But for an increasing number of entrepreneurs and business leaders, Los Angeles is the place to be.

For Bettina Korek, Executive Director of Frieze LA, the city is a site of "convergence of different creative fields," as well as convergence within the art world, with new kinds of collaboration resulting in redefined forms of art patronage.

Damian Bradfield has also seen collaborations with media and entertainment — including artists such as Bjork and FKA Twigs — become an increasing part of his work in tech. As the president of file-sharing platform WeTransfer, he has adapted the company to suit the challenges of working with advertisers, luxury brands and musicians alike.

Headspace Co-Founder and CEO Rich Pierson has seen his company evolve from the Buddhist philosophy of meditation to an events business to an app that is now on 50 million phones. As a result, Headspace comprises a fundamentally "multidisciplinary team" who bring a plurality of approaches to the same issues.

Speaking in conversation with Rohan Silva, whose workspace company Second Home is also finding roots in LA, the panelists also discuss the social — as well as financial — returns on investing in a city and particular way of working. Whether it's providing a platform for social causes in lieu of traditional advertising, improving accessibility to arts and culture, making mental health support widely available within education and healthcare, or simply bringing like-minded people together in an otherwise a divided town, "cross-pollination" of industries and businesses need to become the modus operandi of companies if they plan to survive.

To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions, or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.