The BoF Podcast Episode 5: Fashion Business Building in a World of Change

Gucci chief executive Marco Bizzarri and Farfetch founder José Neves discuss building a fashion business in a world of change.
By

Gucci’s CEO, Marco Bizzarri and FarFetch’s CEO, Jose Neves sit down with Imran Amed to discuss how to build a fashion business in a world of change. To listen to this podcast either click on the links below or for app users tap here.

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast please follow this link.

To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions, or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.

