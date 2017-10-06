The BoF Podcast Episode 4: What Fashion Can Learn From Music and Silicon Valley

Taking the stage at VOICES, LVMH chief digital officer Ian Rogers discusses how the internet has changed the dissemination of culture and what fashion can learn from music’s digital disruption. To listen to this podcast either click on the links below or for app users tap here.

