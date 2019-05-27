The BoF Podcast: Designing With Biology

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

Subscribe to BoF Professional for unlimited access to BoF articles, plus exclusive benefits for members. For a limited time, enjoy 25 percent discount on the first year of an annual membership, exclusively for podcast listeners. Simply, click here, select the Annual Package and use code PODCAST2019 at the checkout.

OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom — Meet the rock star fashion materials of the future: algae, bacteria and fungi.

That’s according to Natsai Audrey Chieza, founder of biodesign consultancy Faber Futures, who spoke at VOICES, BoF’s annual gathering for big thinkers.

Methods for tweaking cells and organisms have grown so sophisticated and accessible that labs increasingly collaborate with designers - from architects to fashion creatives - to dream up new uses for the technology.

According to Chieza, the key to speeding along development of innovative new materials is to bring designers into the process as early as possible. More education is also needed to convince consumers and executives that lab-grown fabrics are the future.

“All of these things are going to turn into one cacophony of hopefully ecological plenty,” Chieza said.

To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.