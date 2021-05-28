Camilla Lowther on Building a Career as a Fashion Creative

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

CLM is one of the most influential management agencies in the industry. But after 35 years representing the likes of Juergen Teller and Tim Walker, last year’s upheaval reminded Camilla Lowther of how she got started: working at a small agency and building new networks. This year, she launched Fire Creative, a creative talent agency focused on the new generation of talent.

This week on The BoF Podcast, Lowther and editor-at-large Tim Blanks discuss opportunities to learn from and with young generations and why being true to yourself is still fundamental to a successful career as a creative.

“Believe in what you do. Don’t try and do what you think other people want you to do, because, you know, the truth is really important. Even if it takes longer to get there, if you really believe in it, then other people will believe in it,” says Lowther.

Creativity is best served when you’re open to sharing and learning, whatever stage of your career you’re at. “I think the one thing that’s really important for all of us who’ve been in the business for possibly a long time is to impart our knowledge and our narrative to [young people],” says Lowther. “And then then it’s up to them to take what they want to and also to teach us something new.”

Lowther reflects on how persistence is an important quality in anyone starting out in their career and how remaining true to your vision is critical. “Don’t try and do what you think other people want,” she says. “Even if it takes longer to get there, if you really believe in it, then other people will believe in it.”

Related Articles:

End of the Model Agency as We Know It?

Can Hollywood Super Agency Finally Crack Fashion?

Building Great Bowery, Fashion’s Super-Agency

Join BoF Professional for the analysis and advice you need. Get 30 days for just $1 or explore group subscriptions for your business.