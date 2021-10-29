default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

Samira Nasr: ‘Real Inclusion Means Anyone Can Follow Their Dreams’

The editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar speaks to Imran Amed about how she is using her position of influence to elevate marginalised voices, as featured in the third episode of The BoF Show, now streaming on Bloomberg Quicktake.
Samira Nasr
By

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

In 2020, Samira Nasr became editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar, the first-ever woman of colour to hold the position in the magazine’s 154-year history.

The appointment, whilst joyful, also prompted tough reflection about racism and responsibility. How can a business based on exclusivity throw its doors open to all?

Nasr’s insights on what real inclusion looks like in fashion — and her hopes for the industry as it emerges from the pandemic — are featured in the third episode of The BoF Show, now streaming on Bloomberg QuickTake.

Here, we share the full interview with Nasr exclusively on The BoF Podcast.

Watch the third episode of The BoF Show, “Belonging: The Business Case for Diversity in Fashion”

Topics

