Samira Nasr: ‘Real Inclusion Means Anyone Can Follow Their Dreams’

In 2020, Samira Nasr became editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar, the first-ever woman of colour to hold the position in the magazine’s 154-year history.

The appointment, whilst joyful, also prompted tough reflection about racism and responsibility. How can a business based on exclusivity throw its doors open to all?

Nasr’s insights on what real inclusion looks like in fashion — and her hopes for the industry as it emerges from the pandemic — are featured in the third episode of The BoF Show, now streaming on Bloomberg QuickTake.

Here, we share the full interview with Nasr exclusively on The BoF Podcast.

