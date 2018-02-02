default-output-block.skip-main
The BoF Podcast: Inside Fashion with Imran Amed and Musa Tariq

Digital marketing expert Musa Tariq speaks to Imran Amed about technological change, why authenticity matters and the challenges facing fashion today.
By

On this episode of “Inside Fashion”, Imran Amed sits down with Musa Tariq, former vice president and chief brand officer at Ford Motors and a friend of BoF, to discuss changes in technology, his love of authenticity and the challenges facing fashion today.

Musa Tariq is one of a highly select group of individuals appointed to the C-Suite under the age of 35. Following early leadership roles at JWT and Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising, Tariq served as global head of digital marketing and the first-ever director of social media at Burberry. It was during Tariq's tenure that the 150-year-old British brand established itself as a digital leader in the industry.

Tariq left Burberry to join Nike as the first senior director of Social Media and Community, before going to work under Angela Ahrendts once again as Apple's global marketing and communication director for retail. In 2017, he was appointed chief brand officer and vice president of Ford Motor Company.

