BoF Professional Live: How to Sell Skin Care at Every Price

For the latest in our series of #BoFLIVE events, BoF’s chief correspondent Lauren Sherman and senior correspondent Chantal Fernandez discuss the trends shaping skin care with Augustinus Bader co-founder Charles Rosier, CeraVe general manager John Reed and Holistic Beauty Group founder Robyn Watkins.

Over the past year, consumer consumption of skin care has undergone a shift exacerbated by habit changes, such as increased screen time and at home treatments. Going forward, brands must realise that “health is the future of beauty,” said Reed.

Today, data-driven consumers are relying less on celebrity endorsements and more on ingredient lists to make purchasing decisions. Brands, in turn, must foster transparency with reviews and encourage the conversation around their products to develop organically, beyond marketing.

“Word of mouth is the difference between a brand that is hot today and one that is a hundred years old down the line,” said Watkins.

