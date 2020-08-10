BoF LIVE: How to Raise Money Right Now

NEW YORK, United States — For the latest in our series of #BoFLIVE events, Executive Editor Lauren Sherman and News and Features editor Brian Baskin sat down with Nick Brown, co-founder and managing partner of Imaginary Ventures and Kirsten Green, founder and managing partner at Forerunner Ventures for a virtual panel discussion, reflecting on what start-ups can do to secure venture capital funding in a pandemic economy.

While funding hasn't dried up completely, investors are increasingly looking for brands they see as “recession proof.” That means businesses with a proven ability to build audiences organically and a unique product offering.

“In venture capital… our job is to find things that are new to the market, things that are playing into big tailwinds and things that are redefining how business gets done,” Green said. “We really have to have an eye to the future and where things are going and what might the world look like four, five or 10 years out.”

