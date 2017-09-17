default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Les Petites Mains

Offering a rare glimpse into the human stories behind Haute Couture, BoF takes its readers into the Christian Dior atelier during the final, high-intensity 24 hours before the show, witnessing the tribulation and elation of fashion’s unsung heroes: Les Petites Mains.

The author has shared a YouTube video.

You will need to accept and consent to the use of cookies and similar technologies by our third-party partners (including: YouTube, Instagram or Twitter), in order to view embedded content in this article and others you may visit in future.

By
  • BoF Team
PARIS, France — haute couture, fashion's highest form of creative expression and the creative laboratory of a $2.4 trillion industry, is only made possible due to the skill and technical ability of a small group of international craftsmen and women living in Paris. Although named les petites mains (translated as "little hands", though in its usage the term connotes fairy-like levels of dexterity), despite the diminutive tone of the profession's official appellation, its members are treated with great respect both within France and around the world.

"They maintain the tradition," explained Christian Dior's artistic director for womenswear Maria Grazia Chiuri exclusively to BoF, 24 hours before her latest show. Indeed, as the guardians of centuries-old craftsmanship who work across the tenures and aesthetics of multiple creative directors, charged each time with reinterpreting a brand's codes and closely guarded techniques, the skills of an atelier's les petites mains not only make the fantastical confections of haute couture tangible reality, they represent a couture maison's identity in its purest form.

Offering a rare glimpse into the human stories behind Paris's haute couture, BoF takes its readership into the Christian Dior atelier for the final, high-intensity 24 hours before its Autumn/Winter 2017 haute couture show.

The State of Fashion 2024