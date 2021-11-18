Gabriela Hearst in Conversation with Tim Blanks

After attending COP26, the UN’s Climate Change Summit, for the first time, Gabriela Hearst says she was left feeling simultaneously disappointed and hopeful about the state of the world and the fashion industry. Hearst — who is at the helm of both her eponymous label and Chloé, where she took on the creative director role late last year — said that while humanity is making strides in restoring the balance between nature and, the question remains: are we moving fast enough?

On the latest BoFLive, Hearst joins Tim Blanks to talk about Chloé, sustainability and the future of fashion, as well as re-envisioning preciousness and bringing together desirability and durability in luxury ready-to-wear.

“The messaging of new trends, the rhythm needs to stop ... I think fashion as much as a lot of other industries are tied to this short term view that is one of the reasons we may be facing demise,” said Hearst. “We’re always looking at the short term instead of a long term plan of how we get there.”

