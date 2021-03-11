A New Playbook for DTC Brands

A new generation of online-only, direct-to-consumer founders are defining the future of e-commerce. The secret is community.

Unlike their predecessors, new startups like lingerie brand Parade and skincare brand Topicals aren’t dependent on paid social media marketing. Instead, they’re building out organic communities without paying for ads and inviting shoppers to lead content creation, founders Cami Téllez, Claudia Teng and Olamide Olowe told BoF VOICES.

“We build stories around the fact that our customers have been left out,” said Olowe, whose Topicals products cater to those with eczema and dry skin. “Really what we want our customers to do is have conversations among themselves and us.”

