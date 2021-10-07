default-output-block.skip-main
Marketing & PR

How Brands Can Leverage the Power of Social Media

The rules of social media marketing are changing, and brands sit at a critical juncture as they revamp their strategies — BoF’s Alexandra Mondalek probes the pros and cons of various approaches with a panel of experts.
How brands can leverage the power of social
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL
In partnership with

This #BoFLIVE event was based on the ‘How to Build an Influencer Marketing Team’ and The Art of Going Dark on Social Media’ articles.

Instagram has long been the go-to platform for social media marketers. But while the photo-sharing app still holds sway, Instagram fatigue is undeniable, according to Sara Menouni, creative director of influencer marketing firm Ykone. Meanwhile, alternatives are are becoming increasingly popular. Apps like TikTok and engagement methods like livestreaming are seeing fast growth and some brands, including Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga, are opting for subversive strategies such as “going dark” on Instagram. Much also has changed about the type of influencers and content audiences are interested in, as well as the creative power influencers expect to have when working with brands.

“Now it’s about ... moving forward: how do we work with influencers? What is our relationship like? What is the long-term advocacy side to it?” said Menouni.

Brands need to adapt or risk losing young consumers. On the latest #BoFLive, BoF senior editorial associate Alexandra Mondalek discusses the dos and don’ts of the rapidly-evolving social media marketing industry with Menouni, Lissy Von Schwarzkopf, chief business officer at public relations firm Karla Otto and Sophie Abrahamsson, chief commercial officer of Bambuser, an e-commerce marketing firm.

Related Articles:

How to Build an Influencer Marketing Team

The Art of Going Dark on Social Media

To participate in #BoFLive, BoF’s digital events series offering insight, advice and inspiration, visit our calendar where you can find details of upcoming digital events.

