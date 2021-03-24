default-output-block.skip-main
For Brands, Is Resale Actually Worth It?

As the resale market continues to grow, more brands are partnering with resale companies or creating their own resale platforms. But are the associated costs — cleaning, listing and handling products — really worth it?
This #BoFLIVE event was based on the ‘For Brands, Is Resale Actually Worth It?’ article. Click here to read our full analysis.

For the latest in our #BoFLIVE series, Aaron Cheris, Bain & Company’s head of Americas retail practice and Cynthia Power, director at Eileen Fisher, join BoF’s senior editorial associate Cathaleen Chen and chief correspondent Lauren Sherman to discuss the different models of resale and why brands reconsidering the lifespan of their products and investing in resale in order to have a more direct relationship with customers.

“The market is still so young… [but] I do think that with the logistics efficiencies that will be developed and continue to refine as the market grows, I think we’ll see a lot of savings [within the resale process],” said Power.

The Future of Fashion Resale Report — BoF Insights

BoF’s definitive guide to fashion resale, covering the evolution of the market, its growth and upside, consumer behaviours and recommendations for crafting a data-driven resale strategy. To explore the full report click here.

The Future of Fashion Resale is the first in-depth analysis to be published by the BoF Insights Lab, a new data and analysis unit at The Business of Fashion providing business leaders with proprietary and data-driven research to navigate the fast-changing global fashion industry.

