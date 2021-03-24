This #BoFLIVE event was based on the ‘For Brands, Is Resale Actually Worth It?’ article. Click here to read our full analysis.

For the latest in our #BoFLIVE series, Aaron Cheris, Bain & Company’s head of Americas retail practice and Cynthia Power, director at Eileen Fisher, join BoF’s senior editorial associate Cathaleen Chen and chief correspondent Lauren Sherman to discuss the different models of resale and why brands reconsidering the lifespan of their products and investing in resale in order to have a more direct relationship with customers.

“The market is still so young… [but] I do think that with the logistics efficiencies that will be developed and continue to refine as the market grows, I think we’ll see a lot of savings [within the resale process],” said Power.

