The Right Way to Do Plus-Size

This #BoFLIVE event was based on the ‘What Fashion Can’t Seem to Get Right About the Plus-Size Market’ article. Click here to read our full analysis.

The plus-size market for women’s clothing in the US is worth more than $28 billion, or 21 percent of the total, according to Coresight Research, but many brands and retailers are still struggling to make the category work or ignoring it altogether. For the latest in our series of #BoFLive events, senior correspondent Lauren Sherman discusses how brands can develop successful strategies for plus-size fashion with senior editorial associate Alexandra Mondalek, Marie Denee, creator and editor-in-chief of The Curvy Fashionista, and Alexandra Waldman, co-founder and creative director of Universal Standard.

One key takeaway: it’s not enough to use body positivity as a campaign buzzword. Plus-size consumers want “the same assortment” as everyone else, not a high-profile marketing campaign that champions their bodies, says Denee. That means paying special attention to fit and accepting that catering to different body types may come with associated costs. “You have got to be led by the change and not the money,” says Waldman.

