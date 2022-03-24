BoF LIVE: Building Resilience & Value in Fashion’s Supply Chain

This #BoFLIVE event was based on the BoF Insights ‘Building Resilience and Value in Fashion’s Supply Chain — BoF Insights’ report. Click here to read our full analysis.

The last several years — with the lingering impacts from the pandemic and new conflicts like the unfolding crisis in Ukraine — are an indication of how the world is becoming more volatile and unpredictable. Those impacts are particularly felt by the fashion industry, which is one of the world’s most vulnerable to external shocks like biological disease, natural disasters and geopolitical tensions and disputes.

On the latest BoF LIVE, BoF’s Rahul Malik, managing director of North America and head of new business and Diana Lee, director of research and analysis, the authors of BoF’s recently published report, Building Resilience and Value in Fashion’s Supply Chain, spoke with Amanda Martin, chief supply chain officer at Neiman Marcus Group, and Kathleen Talbot, Reformation’s chief sustainability officer and vice president operations, about how fashion brands and retailers can strengthen their supply chains for a changing world order.

“The human dynamic is not built to withstand these challenges and there is burnout from constantly being in a firefighting mode. …The ability to look around corners is critical [in order to be prepared] for what may come,” said Martin.

