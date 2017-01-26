default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Sustainability

The Entire World Is Watching Fashion. So What Do We Want Them to Know?

Eva Kruse, chief executive officer of Global Fashion Agenda, spoke in December at VOICES, BoF's new annual gathering for big thinkers.

The author has shared a YouTube video.

You will need to accept and consent to the use of cookies and similar technologies by our third-party partners (including: YouTube, Instagram or Twitter), in order to view embedded content in this article and others you may visit in future.

By
  • BoF Team

OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom — "A whole generation is watching our industry," said Eva Kruse, chief executive officer of Global Fashion Agenda, as she made an impassioned case for sustainability in fashion.

Speaking in December at VOICES, BoF's new annual gathering for big thinkers, Kruse explained that fashion is not only one of the world's largest industries, it is also one of the most resource-demanding. Cotton is second only to corn in its use of pesticides, she said, and the World Bank estimates that the fashion industry is responsible for 17-20 percent of industrial water pollution.

"Aside from climate change, our planet is also facing other challenges, one of them being pollution and scarcity of resources," Kruse said. "Water, in particular, is one of the major needs for our planet. Currently, we have 1.8 billion people without access to clean drinking water, by 2025 scientists predict it will be 40 percent of the world's population."

But the fashion industry's unique influence means that it has the ability to create change, she continued. "It has the power to affect the way we think and behave."

Kruse's solution came in the form of business models that incorporate respect for both people and the planet.

"I believe that if we can change fashion, we can change everything," she concluded.

Related Articles: 

Just Fix It: How Nike Learned to Embrace Sustainability ]

Sustainability Is Out, Responsible Innovation Is In ]

Op-Ed | Sustainable or Superficial? ]

VOICES is BoF's new annual gathering for big thinkers in partnership with QIC Global Real Estate

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Sustainability
How fashion can do better for people and the planet.

Are New Materials Ready to Go Mainstream?

A wave of high-profile failures has dampened the hype around biofabricated materials and ingredients, making this year a critical one for start-ups in the space to execute on scale-up plans.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024