How To Use Data to Build a Better Brand

In a saturated and ruthlessly competitive retail market, companies need to be smart about leveraging data to engage consumers and understand trends.
For the latest in our series of #BoFLIVE events, chief correspondent Lauren Sherman discusses how to effectively leverage data to engage customers with Ganesh Subramanian, founder & Chief executive at trend forecasting platform Stylumia, Jarno Vanhatapio, founder & chief executive at global online fashion player Na-Kd and Brittany Hicks and Jessica Couch, founding partners at consulting firm Fayetteville Road LLC.

“I want to break the myth about data being an inanimate object,” Subramanian said. “Data is about consumers.”

To participate in #BoFLive, BoF’s digital events series offering insight, advice and inspiration, visit our calendar where you can find details of upcoming digital events.

