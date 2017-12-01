default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Technology

Is Fashion Missing the Aging Consumer Opportunity?

Fashion should design with, not just for, older consumers, argued Sarah Thomas onstage at #BoFVOICES. Watch now.

The author has shared a YouTube video.

You will need to accept and consent to the use of cookies and similar technologies by our third-party partners (including: YouTube, Instagram or Twitter), in order to view embedded content in this article and others you may visit in future.

By
  • Lauren Sherman
Article Sponsor

OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom — The fashion industry often seems obsessed with youth. But what about those who are young at heart?

For the first time ever, the world’s population is entering a period when there will be more adults over the age of 65 than children under the age of five. Rideshare services like Lyft — which offers an affordable way to commute for those who can no longer drive — and consumer goods companies like P&G — which has developed razors specially designed for caregivers through its brand Gillette — are creating products for this increasingly significant demographic. But what about fashion?

"I would like to provide the older adult perspective that you're missing," Sarah Thomas, executive-in-residence at community network Aging 2.0 and head of global innovations for Genesis Rehabilitation Services and Genesis Healthcare, told the audience at VOICES, BoF's gathering for big thinkers in partnership with QIC Global Real Estate. "To help to design with — and not just for — the older adult consumer."

According to Thomas, who also leads market entry and strategic partnerships for wearable robotics startup Seismic, companies can only capitalise on the opportunity at hand with greater insight into what really matter for older consumers.

“We must keep the voice of the older adult at the centre of the conversation,” she said, introducing the audience to June Fisher, Aging 2.0’s chief elder officer and a physician who lectures design students at San Francisco State University and the University of California at Berkeley. “When we’re designing for the older adult and the aging experience, there are many brands that only think of function. Technology is allowing us to design in ways we’ve never thought about before.” (Including 3D printing and personalised and custom design.)

Thomas showcased Seismic’s “powered” clothing, which features discreet mobility-tracking sensors that provide support to the body’s core, allowing the wearer to move around more freely. She also emphasised the importance of aesthetic. For instance, Auriens, a luxury retirement community in London’s Chelsea neighborhood, challenges the concept of the home-care model by offering smart, functional technologies — like touchpads in the showers — that are framed by high-design elements. “The experience is heightened through fashion and design,” Thomas said. “They are taking style and form and putting together with function.”

To learn more about VOICES, BoF's annual gathering for big thinkers, in partnership with QIC Global Real Estate, visit our VOICES website and click here to request an invitation to attend.

Related Articles:

Bright Old Things and the Silver Spend ]

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Technology
Analysis and advice on how technology is disrupting fashion and creating new opportunities.

Bots Aren’t to Blame for Everything

There’s a reason aside from technological competition that shoppers can’t always get the sneakers or other products they want during drops. Brands want it that way.

The Best of BoF 2023: The AI Revolution

In the year since it exploded onto the market, generative AI is already promising to reshape how brands create products and interact with customers. But it’s not the only technology that had an impact in 2023.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024