default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Technology

The Future of Virtual Fashion

A panel of experts join BoF to discuss how fashion fits into the nuanced worlds of NFTs, the metaverse, crypto and gaming.
The Future of Virtual Fashion
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL
In partnership with

This #BoFLIVE event was based on the ‘Why Streetwear and NFTs Are a Perfect Match’ and ‘How Selfridges Is Bringing Virtual Fashion to Storesarticles. Click here to read our full analysis.

Fashion’s interest in the digital world is surging. In just the past few months, Balenciaga teamed up with Epic Games’ Fortnite on a collaboration that married the physical and virtual worlds with clothes and accessories that could be worn in both, Selfridges created a portal to a virtual punk shopping centre and Dolce & Gabbana’s nine-piece NFT collection generated $6.1 million in sales. The market for virtual fashion is still developing, and much of its current applications revolve around marketing — but Jeff Carvalho, co-founder of Highsnobiety and tech advisory Burrata Corp. sees the space becoming an important part of brands’ business models, and a huge driver of cash flow.

“Identity is really what’s going to bring the mass market into this space. We need to express ourselves wherever we exist,” said Charli Cohen, chief executive and creative director of her eponymous label. “If we’re existing majority online, then there’s a real human need to be able to curate and express our identity.”

Cohen and Carvalho join BoF’s technology correspondent Marc Bain and deputy editor Brian Baskin to analyse how brands and consumers are currently using the virtual world, as well as what the future of virtual fashion will look like.

Related Articles:

Unpacking Fashion’s Latest Wave of NFT Sales

Balenciaga and Fortnite Are a Match Made in the Metaverse

How Selfridges Is Bringing Virtual Fashion to Stores

Why Streetwear and NFTs Are a Perfect Match

To participate in #BoFLive, BoF’s digital events series offering insight, advice and inspiration, visit our calendar where you can find details of upcoming digital events.

In This Article
Topics
People
Series
Organisations
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022