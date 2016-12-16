default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Technology

Will.i.am: 'A Tech Company is the Fashion of Tomorrow'

Will.i.am spoke with LVMH chief digital officer Ian Rogers about the intersection of music, fashion and technology.

The author has shared a YouTube video.

You will need to accept and consent to the use of cookies and similar technologies by our third-party partners (including: YouTube, Instagram or Twitter), in order to view embedded content in this article and others you may visit in future.

By
  • BoF Team

OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom — Music artist will.i.am spoke about his experiments at the intersection of music, fashion and technology in a conversation with LVMH chief digital officer Ian Rogers earlier this month.

Speaking on stage at VOICES, BoF's new annual gathering for big thinkers, will.i.am described his incubator-like facility in Hollywood, where a cross-disciplinary team of software engineers, fashion designers and content makers are exploring how the rise of voice interfaces and artificial intelligence can be harnessed for future devices.

The wide-ranging conversation also saw will.i.am recall a meeting with François-Henri Pinault, in which he told the Kering chief executive: "Fashion should prepare for tomorrow because tomorrow is totally different. It's possible that a tech company is the fashion of tomorrow."

“Fashion doesn’t have technology,” he warned. “But they should build it, don’t collaborate. I’m a believer, and I believe in putting teams together. I like dot connectors, problem solvers, people who try to solve riddles.”

Related Articles: 

What Fashion Can Learn from Music ]

VOICES is BoF's new annual gathering for big thinkers in partnership with QIC Global Real Estate

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Technology
Analysis and advice on how technology is disrupting fashion and creating new opportunities.

Bots Aren’t to Blame for Everything

There’s a reason aside from technological competition that shoppers can’t always get the sneakers or other products they want during drops. Brands want it that way.

The Best of BoF 2023: The AI Revolution

In the year since it exploded onto the market, generative AI is already promising to reshape how brands create products and interact with customers. But it’s not the only technology that had an impact in 2023.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024