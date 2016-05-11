My H&M Story: Erica Hebert, Flagship Store Manager

NEW YORK, United States — In a new video series developed in partnership with H&M, BoF discovers why the retailer identifies itself as The Place of Possible, and how it is seeking to drive growth by investing in people and empowering their potential. In part one of My Place of Possible, BoF sits down with Store Manager, Erica Hebert, to hear how H&M "develops people through their own drive and ambition and allows them to take charge of ideas and move them forward."

To find out more about H&M, or to view available job opportunities, click here.