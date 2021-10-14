BoF Live: Why Fashion Needs Chief Brand Officers

This #BoFLIVE event was based on the ‘Why Fashion Needs Chief Brand Officers’ article. Click here to read our full analysis.

The upheaval of the past year — which included shifts bourne from Covid-19 and a heightened focus on social issues such as racism and climate impact — have made shoppers hyper-curious about everything a brand does. With that, a growing number of companies, such as Moncler and Versace, are hiring designated “chief brand officers” to ensure that messaging is on-brand in all decisions, including holiday policies, supply chain, creative design and paid ads.

“The brands that are going to survive and do well after these last two crazy years are going to be those that really show up with a purpose and that their consumers can see is authentic,” said Lisa Butkus, partner and head of retail and luxury goods at Hanold.

In the latest #BoFLive, Butkus; Ana Andjelic, chief brand officer at Banana Republic; and Kyle Rudy, partner at Kirk Palmer Associates join senior correspondent Sheena Butler-Young to discuss the evolving corporate landscape and consumer sentiment, as well as the risks and opportunities that can make or break brands today.

