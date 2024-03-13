Surge in Fake Ozempic Reveals Dark Side of Weight-Loss Frenzy

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Demand for weight loss drugs is far outpacing supply with some analysts forecasting the market for weight-loss drugs, could reach $100 billion a year by the end of the decade.
The Scandinavian influencer known for setting global hair trends unveils her first beauty venture.
The designer is making a foray into cosmetics at the LVMH-owned megabrand-in-making. Celine’s Rouge Triomphe lipstick will debut in the autumn, with a full range of 15 satin-finished colours slated for January 2025.
Beauty trends are getting more ephemeral, and much, much weirder. But behind these fleeting moments might be more macro movements.
With independent perfume on a hot streak for investments and acquisitions, the fragrance market is only growing larger — and more competitive. Here’s what steps emerging brands need to take as they grow.