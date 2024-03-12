What Blink-And-You’ll-Miss-It Beauty Trends Mean in the Long Term

The Business of Fashion
Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.
With independent perfume on a hot streak for investments and acquisitions, the fragrance market is only growing larger — and more competitive. Here’s what steps emerging brands need to take as they grow.
The partners created the skin care line Selfless by Hyram as a joint venture soon after the influencer’s rise to TikTok fame during the pandemic. But the label faced growing pains, due to high price points and questions of authenticity.
As demand for GLP-1 drugs that cause weight loss explodes more people are getting them from sources that offer little or no follow-up care. Influencers have found an audience desperate for information.
Can Zoey Deutch pull off a Mia Farrow?