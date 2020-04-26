default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Global Markets

Bangladesh Textile Workers Demand Wages in Protest

The country is set to lose export revenue of about $6 billion this year due to cancellations from retailers and vendors.
A Bangladeshi garment worker during a demonstration in Dhaka on January 9, 2019 | Source: Getty
By
  • Reuters

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Hundreds of textile workers in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka took to the streets on Sunday demanding wages, flouting social distancing norms amid a nationwide lockdown to control the coronavirus pandemic.

The second-largest apparel producer after China, Bangladesh is set to lose export revenue of about $6 billion (£4.8 billion) this fiscal year as the sector has been hit by cancellations from some of the world's largest brands and retailers, two industry bodies have said.

"We haven't got wages since last two months. We have no food, no money. We are left to starve," said Mohammad Ujjal, a worker at a garment factory in capital city, Dhaka, who participated in the protest.

Garment workers have held smaller protests in recent weeks to demand wages lost during the crisis.

Last month Bangladesh's government announced $588 million package aid for crucial exports-oriented sector to pay its workers, but garment manufacturers say funds were not enough to mitigate the crisis.

Health officials confirmed five more deaths and reported 418 new cases on Sunday, taking the official total number of positive cases to 5,416, including 145 deaths.

A nationwide lockdown is in place until May 5, but protesters said they will continue to violate the ban on movement if their demands are not met.

In recent weeks, Bangladesh has sent troops out into the streets to help enforce a shutdown on travel and restrictions on religious gatherings and protests.

By Ruma Paul; editor: Rupam Jain and Peter Graff

In This Article
Topics
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Global Markets
A guide to unlocking opportunity in emerging and frontier fashion markets.

NewJeans: Fashion’s Next Big K-Pop Opportunity

The breakout girl group — made up of surprise BoF 500 cover stars Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein — has high potential for fashion brands looking to leverage the powerful fandoms that follow South Korea’s pop stars. Chanel, Gucci, Burberry, Dior and Louis Vuitton have already bought in.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023