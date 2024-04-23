How Fashion Entrepreneurs Are Surviving Crises in South Africa

The Business of Fashion
Executives need to keep a close eye on the South African fashion market as it could be poised for a rebound after years in the doldrums. Newly installed president Cyril Ramaphosa has a tall order but industry leaders are emboldened.
A year after the death of Nelson Mandela and two decades since the end of apartheid, South Africa’s fashion market holds up a skewed mirror to its vibrant and incredibly complex society.
Shein, founded in China, is gaining a foothold in a nascent e-commerce market in the most industrialised country in Africa and is squaring up to US giants Walmart Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., who want to do the same.
Yola Mzizi is the Editorial Apprentice at The Business of Fashion (BoF). She is based in New York and provides operational support to the New York team and writes features for BoF and The Business of Beauty.
