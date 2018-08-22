default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Global Markets

Nike Closes South African Stores After Racist Video Goes Viral

A Nike employee’s husband posted racist video while on vacation.
Nike store | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Bloomberg

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — Nike Inc. temporarily closed South African stores after the husband of an employee was caught in a racism row over a video he posted while on vacation.

The sportswear giant’s decision comes eight months after Hennes & Mauritz AB shuttered outlets in the country following protests against an online ad that featured a black child modeling a hoodie with the text “coolest monkey in the jungle.” Race remains a highly sensitive issue in South Africa more than two decades after the end of apartheid.

The sportswear giant took precaution after H&M stores were trashed in a similar incident.

Two Nike shops in a mall in Johannesburg’s Sandton financial district closed Tuesday and remain shut. While the company didn’t comment on the move, it released a statement saying the firm “opposes discrimination and has a long-standing commitment to diversity, inclusion and respect.”

In the online video that went viral this week, a white man expressed his appreciation for the beach he was visiting by commenting that there weren’t any black people to be seen — using a highly offensive racial slur. He was promptly fired from the food producer that is owned by his family, Eyewitness News reported, adding that his wife works for Nike.

Nike has stores in 11 locations in South Africa, according to the company’s website.

By John Bowker and Roxanne Henderson, with assistance from Janice Kew; editors: Anthony Palazzo, Antony Sguazzin and Gordon Bell.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Global Markets
A guide to unlocking opportunity in emerging and frontier fashion markets.

NewJeans: Fashion’s Next Big K-Pop Opportunity

The breakout girl group — made up of surprise BoF 500 cover stars Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein — has high potential for fashion brands looking to leverage the powerful fandoms that follow South Korea’s pop stars. Chanel, Gucci, Burberry, Dior and Louis Vuitton have already bought in.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023