Should Fashion Invest More in Vietnamese Manufacturing?

This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Saudi investors, Nykaa’s soaring profits in India and a boost for the Ethiopian textile industry.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Mexico’s wholesale market, Indian textiles M&A and South Korea’s ‘Dior bag political scandal.’
Demand for luxury goods is growing in the southern city of Bengaluru, but brands must get to grips with the tech hub’s unique demographic mix to make the most of this boomtown.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features an Indian denim manufacturing giant, the fate of China’s InTime and Budapest’s regional trade show.